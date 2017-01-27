Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ximantis enters into connected cars and autonomous vehicles software systems

Published 27 January 2017

Swedish start-up Ximantis has entered into the autonomous vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) software platform, with its Stochastic Re-construction module.

This module, in direct communication with the vehicle's software, can integrate any number of available data sources and completely resolve, in real time, local vehicle interactions.

Stochastic Re-construction minimizes uncertainty and eminent risk by anticipating moves and reacting immediately.

Ximantis AB created this effective algorithm based on its patent-pending process that can independently forecast traffic events more than 30 minutes into the future.

By expanding its model to seamlessly manage multifaceted M2M vehicular traffic behaviors encompassing efficiency, safety, and simplicity, the company breaks ground to a new area.

Ximantis Founder and CEO Dr. Alexandros Sopasakis said: "I'm very happy to announce our innovative approach to autonomous driverless software systems with the Stochastic Re-construction module.

"Our cutting-edge research advances technology in anticipating traffic patterns and providing intelligent traffic solutions, placing Ximantis at the forefront of the current technology revolution."

The cars of today are becoming increasingly complex software-intensive machines, with lines of code exceeding many times those of even the space shuttle. Decreasing such complexity is vital to the success of any project.

Ximantis AB can demonstrate tangible benefits by incorporating the Stochastic Re-construction module technology to Connected Cars and Autonomous Vehicle software systems. The vehicle's traffic behavior / congestion navigation can be accurately resolved in real time in an elegant way.

Sopasakis said: "A lot of companies announce mergers and acquisitions in the hopes of possibly creating new value in the future.

"At Ximantis, with US and foreign patents applied for, we have already tested this technology in actual traffic. We can demonstrate its value right now. So we seek to get the word out. Our technology can be implemented on many different platforms.

"As a next step, we are interested in pairing the module with other complementary technologies and establish Ximantis as the important strategic partner in the field as it truly ought to be."



Source: Company Press Release

