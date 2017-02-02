Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Technology
Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Technology | Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology News

Bosch reaches $327.5m settlement in Volkswagen emissions scandal

Published 02 February 2017

Bosch has agreed to pay $327.5m in compensation to US buyers and dealers of Volkswagen-made diesel cars affected by the emissions scandal.

Plaintiffs alleged that Robert Bosch helped Volkswagen design the ‘defeat device’ software and was a ‘knowing and active participant’ in the act.

Bosch stated that it has entered into a settlement agreement with civil claimants in the US regarding its role in the dieselgate scandal involving vehicles under the brands Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche.

By agreeing to pay the compensation, Bosch said it neither acknowledges the facts alleged by the plaintiffs and nor does it accepts any liability. The settlement still needs the approval from the US Judge.

Robert Bosch Management Board chairman Volkmar Denner said: “Upon careful consideration of all relevant aspects, we have in this case decided to enter into a settlement agreement.

“Bosch is currently undergoing the biggest transformation process in its company history. We wish to devote our attention and our resources to the transition in mobility and in other areas of activity.”

At present, the automotive supplier is facing charges in cases filed in Germany, the US and in other European countries by Volkswagen owners.

The ‘defeat devices’ fitted on several Volkswagen’s cars were programmed to recognise whether the car is being tested for emission levels, triggering a full control on pollution levels. These controls would be dormant under normal driving conditions.

Thus, the vehicles under normal driving conditions would give out 40 times more emissions than the permitted levels.

Recently, VW reached an agreement with the US customers to pay $15.5bn to the owners of about 500,000 affected diesel engine vehicles, government agencies and to US Volkswagen dealers.

Image: Volkswagen’s supplier Bosch agrees to pay $327.5m as compensation for its role in dieselgate scandal. Photo: Courtesy of Mac105/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Automobile Technology News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren GmbH - Developer and Manufacturer of ruwu® Fans For centuries, Russwurm Ventilatoren has developed and manufactured customised fans worldwide for a number of sectors. Our representations in Europe and Asia are delighted to support you. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers

Automobile Technology Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.