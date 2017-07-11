Nissan unveils US pricing for 2018 370Z Coupe, 370Z NISMO and 370Z Roadster

Nissan has announced the US pricing of the new 2018 370Z Coupe, 370Z NISMO and 370Z Roadster which are now on sale nationwide.

The starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs)1 for the entry-level 370Z Coupe and 370Z Roadster remain unchanged from 2017 – $29,990 and $41,820 respectively. The iconic Nissan Z® is offered in a selection of eight 370Z Coupe models, two 370Z NISMO models and four 370Z Roadster models.

For 2018, 370Z Coupe and 370Z Roadster models add a number of significant enhancements – starting with revised exteriors that include dark headlight treatments, dark tinted rear combination lights, new blackout rear lower fascias and new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs. Under the skin, the legendary 370Z driving experience has been enhanced through optimized acceleration and torque profile tuning. Manual transmission-equipped 370Z models (including the 370Z NISMO Tech 6MT) feature a new motorsports-inspired EXEDY® high-performance clutch.

One vibrant new premium exterior color, Passion Red, is added for 2018 (except NISMO models) – with a tinted clearcoat that includes Nano-sized pigments for unparalleled depth and character. Two additional speakers (six total) are added to base Coupe and Roaster models.

In addition, a new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z. Intended for 370Z Coupe buyers who want to stand out from the crowd even further, the new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z grade. The Heritage Edition is available in two exterior colors. The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.

Complete details on all 2018 370Z models are available at NissanNews.com.

2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe

The Nissan 370Z once again offers extraordinary performance, design and an unmatched heritage. It is offered in four well-equipped trim levels: 370Z, Sport, Sport Tech and Touring, along with the new Heritage Edition. Each 370Z model comes equipped with a standard 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with an available SynchroRev Match® synchronized downshift rev matching system or a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe:

370Z Coupe 6MT $29,990 USD

370Z Coupe 7AT $31,390 USD

370Z Coupe Sport 6MT $33,570 USD

370Z Coupe Sport 7AT $34,970 USD

370Z Coupe Sport Tech 6MT $37,070 USD

370Z Coupe Sport Tech 7AT $38,470 USD

370Z Coupe Touring 6MT $38,190 USD

370Z Coupe Touring 7AT $39,590 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe NISMO

For Nissan GT-R enthusiasts, one model stands above the rest: the GT-R NISMO. The same holds true for fans of the iconic Nissan 370Z – it's the one wearing the instantly recognized black-and-red NISMO badge.

For 2018, the 370Z NISMO Tech continues its role as the ultimate Z®. The changes for the 2018 model year are performance related. Dunlop SP Sport MAXX GT600 high-performance tires, which adopt the same tread pattern as the GT-R, replace the previous Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires. The new tires offer a 20 percent reduction in rolling resistance and a one decibel reduction in road noise while maintaining the current handling performance.

Also, for 6-speed manual transmission-equipped 2018 370Z NISMO Tech models, driving response is further enhanced with the addition of a new EXEDY® high-performance clutch. The new EXEDY L-PEC (Light Pedal Effort Clutch) clutch was developed in part through EXEDY's longstanding relationship with Nissan Motorsports.

The 370Z NISMO Tech's GT-R-inspired functional and fully integrated aerodynamic body pieces provide an aggressive and more aerodynamic appearance while optimizing front and rear downforce. The standard 19-inch NISMO super-lightweight forged aluminum-alloy wheels by RAYS feature a twin-five spoke design and a charcoal gray machine-finish. Inside, the unique NISMO-styled interior features black-and-red Recaro® leather-appointed seats with Alcantara® accents.

The 370Z NISMO Tech is powered by a potent 350-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL). Torque is rated at 276 lb-ft. Two transmission choices are offered for the 370Z NISMO model – a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with standard SynchroRev Match® or a refined 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM), Adaptive Shift Control and manual shift mode with paddle shifters.

The 370Z NISMO Tech also features a refined 4-wheel independent suspension, NISMO-branded strut tower brace for enhanced body rigidity, and a pair of performance dampers to help minimize road-input vibrations and help contribute to the 370Z NISMO Tech's high levels of handling and performance feel. Large Nissan Sport Brakes and a Viscous Limited-Slip Differential (VLSD) – with a shorter final drive ratio for better acceleration feel – are also standard.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO:

370Z Coupe NISMO Tech 6MT $45,690 USD

370Z Coupe NISMO Tech 7AT $47,090 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

2018 Nissan 370Z Roadster

The Nissan 370Z Roadster is available in a choice of three well-equipped grades: 370Z Touring Sport Roadster, 370 Touring Roadster and 370Z Roadster. It again offers an unmatched balance of dynamic performance, sculptured styling, innovative technology and exceptional value – matched with the exhilaration of pure open-air motoring.

The major enhancements for 2018 are detailed above – revised exterior styling, EXEDY® high-performance clutch, two additional audio system speakers (base model) and jaw-dropping Passion Red exterior paint.

The convertible top, which is designed to provide a sleek silhouette matching the 370Z Coupe's stunning styling with the top up or down, features an easy, single-action open-close operation. The 370Z Roadster's interior is completely driver-centric, with its three-layer design grouping items by how a driver sees information, operates the controls and is held in place – so drivers feel completely connected and engaged.

The 370Z Roadster's outstanding performance starts with a 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), matched with a choice of electronically controlled 7-speed automatic transmission with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM) and standard paddle shifters or a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission with available SynchroRev Match®. Responsive handling is provided by a refined 4-wheel independent suspension.

Along with the long list of standard equipment on the base 370Z Roadster, including Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, USB input and black-finished 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, the 370Z Touring Roadster adds Nissan Navigation System with 7.0-inch touch-sensitive display, Bose® Audio System, cooling and heated ventilated leather-appointed seats and RearView Monitor. The top-of-the-line 370Z Touring Sport Roadster includes Viscous Limited-Slip Differential, SynchroRev Match® (manual transmission only), 19-inch RAYS super lightweight forged aluminum-alloy wheels and Nissan Sport Brakes.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan 370Z Roadster:

370Z Roadster 7AT $41,820 USD

370Z Roadster Touring 7AT $46,570 USD

370Z Roadster Touring Sport 6MT $48,100 USD

370Z Roadster Touring Sport 7AT $49,400 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

Source: Company Press Release