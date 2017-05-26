Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Technology
Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Technology | Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology News

General Motors hit with diesel emissions cheating lawsuit

Published 26 May 2017

General Motors (GM) has been accused of using a device in its diesel-powered vehicles in order to cheat on emissions tests, similar to Volkswagen scandal.

A group of more than 700,000 owners and lessees of GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Duramax-based diesel engines filed a lawsuit in a federal district court in Detroit.

It alleges that the two heavy-duty trucks emit two to five times than the legal limit of dangerous NOx pollutants in real-world driving, the lawsuit claimed.

German auto parts-maker Bosch has also been included in the lawsuit for allegedly supplying defeat devices to GM.

The models under question include 2011-2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks, and GM Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks.

As per the lawsuit, the trucks comply with emissions standards when they are being tested at steady speeds and when outdoor temperatures range between 68 to 86F, the conditions used for the testing undergo changes.

When these conditions are absent, the vehicles emit between two to five times the pollutants than are allowed. GM has used at least three defeat devices in its Duramax diesel engines. By reversing the traditional order of the exhaust treatment components and putting the Selective Catalytic Reduction (CSR) in front of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and GM could obtain and market higher power and efficiency from its engines while still passing the cold-start emissions certification tests.

Reordering would drastically increase the need to employ Active Regeneration and other power and efficiency sapping exhaust treatment measures, which reverse the very advantage gained.

Thus, the company installed defeat devices to purposefully reduce SCR dosing, increase NOx emissions and thus increase Active Regeneration.  This process, the lawsuit stated that will increase the NOx emissions from two-fold to five-fold.

General Motors has however denied the allegations. The company said: "These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves.  The Duramax Diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra comply with all US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions regulations."

Image: Lawsuit filed against GM for allegedly installing ‘defeat devices’ in pickup trucks. Photo: Courtesy of General Motors.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Automobile Technology News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren GmbH - Developer and Manufacturer of ruwu® Fans For centuries, Russwurm Ventilatoren has developed and manufactured customised fans worldwide for a number of sectors. Our representations in Europe and Asia are delighted to support you. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers

Automobile Technology Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.