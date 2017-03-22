Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Technology
Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Technology | Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology News

HERE releases toolkit for developers to build ride-hailing apps

Published 22 March 2017

HERE has launched HERE Mobility On-Demand, a flexible toolkit with built-in location-centric features for developers of on-demand app developers.

HERE Mobility On-Demand is priced and packaged specifically for on-demand companies, supporting a full range of services such as ride-hailing, carpooling, food delivery, package delivery and professional services.

The toolkit includes high quality mapping, addressing, traffic-aware routing, analytics and visualization capabilities to help developers quickly build apps their users, drivers and agents will love and trust. It also offers a simple pay-per-order pricing plan that depends only on the number of orders booked, making it an ideal option for start-ups and large organizations alike.

Leon van de Pas, Head of Internet of Things at HERE, said: “Congestion, roadworks and bad addressing are a constant headache for companies operating in a complex market where every single minute makes a difference. Our new toolkit brings together a set of advanced location capabilities to help developers address these challenges and make their app stand above the rest.”

The HERE Mobility On-Demand toolkit supports end-to-end-development and includes HERE Geocoder, HERE Isoline Routing, HERE Matrix Routing and HERE Mobile SDK.

Developers may choose to build their own custom navigation using HERE’s software development kit to offer an enhanced brand experience, or they can deeplink their mobile app to HERE’s own urban mobility app HERE WeGo and go to market quickly.

Apps built using the toolkit will render a consistent map experience across screens and users, facilitate precise pick-up and drop-off locations with proximity alerts, provide traffic-enabled navigation and pedestrian guidance and support up-to-date estimated times of arrival.

HERE Mobility On-Demand has already been deployed by a number of leading on-demand service providers in different parts of the world.

For example, Grab, Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing platform, worked with HERE to further streamline its backend dispatch system and make its passenger and driver apps work seamlessly. By using the HERE Matrix API, Grab has been able to optimize the way drivers are assigned to passengers, making the process more efficient. Grab also uses the HERE Basic Routing API, enabling it to provide more reliable ETAs to passengers.

Volt, a popular on-demand peer-to-peer urban ride sharing app in Istanbul, Turkey, worked with HERE to empower their drivers with in-app turn-by- turn navigation, live traffic and optimal routing to their destination. Volt connects car owners that have empty seats with passengers looking for a lift in the same direction. The company aims to help reduce traffic congestion in Istanbul by connecting urban commuters in real-time.

Localift, an Australian founded friend-to-friend ridesharing startup, worked with HERE to enable the new app’s location capabilities, including routing journeys in real-time between lift organizers and lift requesters, providing turn-by-turn navigation and lift tracking visibility among family, friends and colleagues.

With millions of free local lifts occurring every day, Localift makes it easier for groups to organize pick-ups and drop-offs using HERE’s extensive Places of Interest database ranging from local sporting fields and workplaces to restaurants and schools.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Automobile Technology News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren GmbH - Developer and Manufacturer of ruwu® Fans For centuries, Russwurm Ventilatoren has developed and manufactured customised fans worldwide for a number of sectors. Our representations in Europe and Asia are delighted to support you. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers

Automobile Technology Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.