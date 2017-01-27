Ford issues recall on 8000 F-150 trucks and several Focus, C-Max cars

Ford Motor Company has issued one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America.

Ford issues safety recall for certain 2016 Ford Focus and C-MAX vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan

Ford is issuing a safety recall for 18 2016 Ford Focus and C-MAX vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan. In the affected vehicles, improper left-hand body apron joints may have reduced front-end structural integrity, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a frontal crash.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2016 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2016 to Oct. 27, 2016 and 2016 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2016.

There are approximately 17 vehicles located in the United States and one in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S03.

Dealers will inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints as required at no cost to the customer.

Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster display

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 8,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster displays that may experience a loss of functionality immediately after startup in cold ambient temperatures.

In the affected vehicles, the transmission shift position indicator located in the instrument panel cluster may not illuminate and display the selected transmission gear position.

This may increase the risk of injury or crash from unintended vehicle movement. In addition, an inoperative instrument panel cluster display may prevent activation of certain warning chimes, messages and warning lights.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2016 to Nov. 23, 2016.

There are approximately 7,974 vehicles located in North America, including 6,792 in the United States and federalized territories, 1,057 in Canada and 125 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C01.

Dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster display at no cost to the customer.

Source: Company Press Release