Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Technology
Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Technology | Automobile Technology
Automobile Technology News

Ford issues recall on 8000 F-150 trucks and several Focus, C-Max cars

Published 27 January 2017

Ford Motor Company has issued one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America.

Ford issues safety recall for certain 2016 Ford Focus and C-MAX vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan

Ford is issuing a safety recall for 18 2016 Ford Focus and C-MAX vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan. In the affected vehicles, improper left-hand body apron joints may have reduced front-end structural integrity, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a frontal crash.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2016 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2016 to Oct. 27, 2016 and 2016 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 26, 2016.

There are approximately 17 vehicles located in the United States and one in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S03.

Dealers will inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints as required at no cost to the customer.

Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster display

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 8,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster displays that may experience a loss of functionality immediately after startup in cold ambient temperatures.

In the affected vehicles, the transmission shift position indicator located in the instrument panel cluster may not illuminate and display the selected transmission gear position.

This may increase the risk of injury or crash from unintended vehicle movement. In addition, an inoperative instrument panel cluster display may prevent activation of certain warning chimes, messages and warning lights.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2016 to Nov. 23, 2016.

There are approximately 7,974 vehicles located in North America, including 6,792 in the United States and federalized territories, 1,057 in Canada and 125 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C01.

Dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster display at no cost to the customer.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Automobile Technology News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren GmbH - Developer and Manufacturer of ruwu® Fans For centuries, Russwurm Ventilatoren has developed and manufactured customised fans worldwide for a number of sectors. Our representations in Europe and Asia are delighted to support you. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Technology > Automobile Technology > Suppliers

Automobile Technology Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.