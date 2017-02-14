Ford selects Oracle HCM Cloud to manage team experience

Ford Motor has selected Oracle's HCM Cloud Suite to help improve the employee and manager experience.

Traditionally, businesses have used multiple platforms to manage their HR needs. Today, the cloud has changed this as companies seek a new suite of services that can be integrated with existing technology.

The Oracle HCM Cloud Suite, allows users to support large-scale Global HR, reporting and security requirements and provides Global HR, Payroll (US), Workforce Compensation, Goal and Performance Management, Talent Review and Succession, and Recruiting and Onboarding.

For HR, it is equally important to ensure both an international and security conscious portfolio of services that can capitalize on universal reporting and data analytics to anticipate and plan for driving business and recruiting needs.

Oracle’s SaaS and PaaS systems are robust, yet flexible enough to address these needs. The cloud offers a single platform to access employee records and information while also helping HR professionals cut costs and save time so they can focus on more strategic decision-making and less on paperwork.

The Oracle Cloud Customer Connect Program is a unique offering for customers to connect with peers to address the unique challenges of their business and learn from others best practices and strategies for moving to the cloud.

Oracle HCM Product Strategy group vice president Gretchen Alarcon said: “Oracle is extremely excited to be working with Ford and others in the auto industry.

“We work hard to listen and deliver modern, unified cloud solutions that get at the heart of what will ultimately offer an all-encompassing service to save a business money and offer a strategic approach to business practices. We want to make sure this technology ultimately adds to any company’s move toward the future.

"But even more so, we want to let our customers know that we offer our network and collaboration as a means to help during this modern transformation.”

Source: Company Press Release