GM software development kit opens door for infotainment app development

General Motors launched a next generation infotainment software development kit (NGI SDK) that enables global software developers to develop and test in-vehicle applications for GM’s infotainment systems.

With the NGI SDK, apps can be built to run directly on the vehicle using HTML5 and JavaScript.

The development kit includes the native Application Program Interfaces (APIs) that allow developers access to nearly 400 vehicle data points — more than any other automaker. Those data points include:

Instrument panel measurements, such as trip odometer and vehicle speed

Drive information, such as presence of passengers or if the windows are open or closed

Vehicle features, such as radio or backup camera

Performance and maintenance, such as oil life and tire pressure

Lights and indicators, such as a burnt-out lightbulb or low washer fluid

The NGI SDK mimics real vehicle data, allowing developers outside GM to build apps without making frequent trips to Detroit to conduct testing on infotainment modules.

General Motors Application Ecosystem and Development director Ed Wrenbeck said: “We want to let developers know that we are open for business. GM has nearly 12 million connected vehicles on the road today, the largest fleet of any automaker.

“Our customers want technology to safely allow them or their passengers to stay connected to the outside world no matter where they go. The NGI SDK allows developers to get creative and help us build apps that will create a safer, smarter and more efficient in-vehicle experience for customers.”

From 2015 to 2016, GM has seen data usage by customers increase nearly 200 percent. Mobile app use for GM vehicles also hit an all-time high in 2016, with more than 225 million interactions.

Wrenbeck said: “The possibilities for vehicle app development are truly endless and can focus on a variety of areas such as fuel efficiency, route planning and vehicle performance.

“Today’s vehicle app developers are early players in an uncluttered marketplace.”

Source: Company Press Release