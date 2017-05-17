Delphi joins BMW-led consortium on self-driving vehicle effort

Delphi said it will become a systems integrator and development partner for a joint automated vehicle effort undertaken by BMW, Intel and Mobileye.

Delphi will leverage its expertise in automated driving and system integration to assist the cooperation in the development and initial deployment of their automated driving technology.

In July 2016, the BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announced that they would join forces to deliver a highly and fully automated driving system for serial production by 2021. The companies have since developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other carmakers and mobility providers in pursuing state-of-the-art designs and to create brand differentiation.

“This is a great opportunity for Delphi to use its technical depth and experience in automated driving and electrical architecture to help the cooperation partners develop and deploy at scale. Our close working relationship with all three partners serves as a solid foundation for a success,” said Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Delphi.

A key role for Delphi will be the integration of the solution delivered by the BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye into various OEM vehicle architectures. Delphi may also provide software and hardware components such as sensors as part of certain customization efforts.

This agreement between Delphi and the cooperation partners is non-exclusive.

Source: Company Press Release